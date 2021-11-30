-
The Eddy House is the only youth homeless facility in Northern Nevada, and it's expanding later this month. As Nevada ranks highest in unaccompanied youth…
The Eddy House in downtown Reno is a drop-in center that helps homeless and at-risk youth in Northern Nevada. The organization recently announced plans to…
Tech companies moving in and creating a housing crunch is a familiar story in California. But it’s happening in Nevada too. With companies like Tesla…
Last year, more than 2,000 Washoe County youth experienced homelessness, according to local health officials. Jasmin Dardy, a youth who says she has…
On any given night there are, on average, 400 to 600 homeless youth living on the streets of Reno. That’s according to Michele Gehr, the director of the…
Durante un día en el mes de enero, las ciudades en todo el país realizan una encuesta en cada condado para determinar la población sin hogar. En Reno,…
For one day in January, cities across the country hold a point-in-time count to survey the homeless population in their county. In Reno, organizers…