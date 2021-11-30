-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Job pay disclosure law now in effectBy KUNR StaffA new Nevada law took effect…
It's already been a noteworthy season for Steamboat Ski Resort in Northern Colorado. In October alone, the mountain saw 63 inches of snow, a record high...
Washoe County School District (WCSD) has a critical shortage of school bus drivers. The unemployment rate is low in the Reno-Sparks area, at 3.2 percent,…
Small business employment across Nevada reached an all-time high during the first quarter of 2016. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has more on the latest…
The state of Nevada has seen a nine percent increase in construction jobs over the last year. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.According to a new…
The Office of the Labor Commissioner announced Friday that Nevada's minimum wage will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year. Currently, Nevada's…
The Lake Tahoe region is experiencing higher housing costs and stagnating wages for its workers. That's according to a recent economic prosperity report.…
A bill under review by Nevada lawmakers would require all businesses in Nevada to offer paid sick leave to employees. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss…