The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil, gas and coal production – and C02 emissions – to rise in 2022. Extreme temperatures are partly to blame.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that there was a 14% dip in hydropower in the U.S. this year. The vast majority of that decline is in the West. Less moisture and higher temps meant lower reservoir levels and decreased the ability to get energy from hydro dams. While utilities have long prepared for droughts, they’re becoming more frequent due to climate change.
The U.S. Energy and Employment Jobs report came out Tuesday, showing an overall decline in energy jobs around the nation.
The Senate confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, nominated to lead the Interior Department, began Tuesday. If confirmed, she'll be the nation's first...
Bloomberg News broke the story this week about a very bleak outlook for a big industry in the West: Morgan Stanley is predicting coal will completely...
Janet Yellen is President Joe Biden's pick to be treasury secretary. And she's been a big proponent of a carbon tax .
As part of its budget plan, the Trump administration proposes spending $150 million for a new uranium reserve. That could help struggling uranium mining...