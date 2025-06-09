© 2025 KUNR
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Great Basin’s geothermal energy could produce 10% of the U.S. power supply, USGS says

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:35 PM PDT
This is an wide-angled image of an open field with a geothermal research project in the center. Mountains are in the background.
U.S. Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy's enhanced geothermal research project near Milford, Utah.

A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) found that geothermal energy in the Great Basin could supply 10% of the nation’s electricity demand. However, greater engineering efficiency is needed to take full advantage of the heat beneath our feet.

Currently, geothermal energy contributes less than 1% to the nation’s power supply, according to the USGS. But, in a new report, the federal agency says there’s a massive amount of untapped geothermal energy in the Great Basin, which includes most of Nevada, half of Utah, and parts of Idaho, Wyoming, California and Oregon.

“There's a lot of heat there,” said Erick Burns, a research hydrologist with the USGS and lead author of the report. “The question is, how do you get at it? And then, how do you do this effectively, especially cost-effectively?”

The report, which was an update of a 2008 assessment, shows the Great Basin has the potential for 135 gigawatts of baseload geothermal energy.

“We pretty much know that there's heat down there, right?” Burns said. “So the real challenge is figuring out where you can create a really good set of connected, open pathways.”

Burns said that would require widespread development of enhanced geothermal systems, which use fracking techniques – similar to oil and gas drilling – to inject water into cracks of hot rock to create artificial reservoirs. Then operators extract that heat to generate electricity.

The federal government is testing this technology in our region. Last year, the Department of Energy poured $40 million into an enhanced geothermal project called FORGE in southwest Utah.

Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

