The judges found EPA permits in Idaho factory farms didn’t require enough monitoring of waste, and could lead to manure in waterways.
A group of chemicals called PFAS are common in many household items, and potentially causing health problems. Monday, the EPA included them in the draft of its latest list of water contaminants, setting the groundwork for potential regulation.
The EPA is finalizing a rule that says it’ll prioritize science that publishes raw data to make policy decisions.
The city of Reno is getting some help from the federal government in redeveloping its downtown core and riverwalk districts.The Environmental Protection…
Some of the nation's top polluters are now running on the honor system after the Environmental Protection Agency last week announced relaxed enforcement...
A new government watchdog report published Wednesday says taxpayers are shouldering the burden of cleaning up the nation’s thousands of abandoned...
The Trump administration has reauthorized the use of "cyanide bombs," a controversial device that kills animals suspected of preying on livestock and...
A new draft proposal by the Trump administration may throw both current and future clean air and water laws into question.
For much of the last decade, air pollution was decreasing. But it’s now on the rise, particularly in the West.That’s according to a recent study by the…
You might not know it but there’s a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture whose job includes killing wild animals – to the tune of millions each...