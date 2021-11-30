face masks

-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 29, 2021.Nevada, California Governors Call For Federal Assistance In Battling…
-
Experts largely agree that schools should open to in-person learning this fall, but there’s disagreement on masking policies.
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, July 19, 2021.Washoe Co. Says No Updated Mask Recommendation NowBy Michelle BillmanClark…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.Republican North Las Vegas Mayor Running For Nevada GovernorBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, May 14, 2021.New CDC Guidelines Drop Mask Mandate For Vaccinated In NevadaBy Paul…
-
Nevada has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and a steady increase in hospitalizations for the virus since the state entered phase two of Gov. Steve…