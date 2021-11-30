-
There is less than one month left in the 2017 Legislative Session, and that means, more and more, lawmakers are starting to turn their attention to the…
-
Kathy Baldock is an Evangelical Christian who advocates on behalf of the LGBT community for equality and acceptance in conservative Christian churches.…
-
Same-sex marriage is now legal in 35 states, including Nevada, Utah and Idaho. All are strongholds of the Mormon Church – long an opponent of gay rights.…
-
A federal court has struck down gay marriage bans in Nevada and Idaho today. Reno Public Radio's Will Stone has more on that.