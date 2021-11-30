-
In recent years, companies around the country have complained that many American workers lack the skills needed to operate in manufacturing. As KUNR’s Tim…
Seven education programs are receiving funding from Tesla, which is giving $1.5 million to promote STEM learning in Nevada. STEM stands for science,…
20-year-old Liz Jane moved to Reno from Las Vegas several months ago. She immediately got a job to work at Tesla’s battery factory, preparing cooling…
Electric car maker Tesla officially opened its Gigafactory near Reno.The massive factory is only about 15 percent complete, and when it’s finished will…
Tesla says it is meeting its quota for hiring Nevadans, despite lingering protests outside their factory. During a tour for local media last week, a Tesla…
Tesla co-founder and Chief Technical Officer JB Straubel addressed security concerns at the company's gigafactory site outside of Reno after a trespassing…
A top Tesla executive stopped by the University of Nevada, Reno, Sunday to talk about the future of transportation and battery technology. As Reno Public…
Earlier this year, Tesla Motors chose Northern Nevada for its battery factory in exchange for a huge incentives package. It's a bounty for communities…
Acccording to a recent study, Nevada doesn’t have enough skilled workers to fill high-tech jobs, like the ones Tesla Motors will need for its gigafactory.…
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says he’s not getting his hopes up about Tesla Motors setting up its multi-billion dollar gigafactory in northern…