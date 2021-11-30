historic preservation

-
One bill signed into law by Governor Brian Sandoval during the recent legislative session will help preserve the Hillside Cemetery in Reno and all…
-
The City of Reno’s Historical Resources Commission has issued a public letter calling on the University of Nevada, Reno to halt plans for a new academic…
-
The University of Nevada, Reno presented its plan to relocate a handful of historic homes near campus so the school can expand south. The City of Reno's…
-
Reno City Council has approved a plan that will help protect historic homes south of the University of Nevada, Reno as the school expands its campus. Our…
-
The Reno City Council is holding a hearing Wednesday to consider next steps for properties south of the University of Nevada, Reno. Our contributor Bob…
-
The City of Reno’s Historic Resources Commission is urging caution when it comes to plans for historic homes in the University of Nevada, Reno’s so-called…
-
The City of Reno’s Historic Resources Commission is meeting April 7 to discuss historic homes located in the University of Nevada, Reno’s so-called…
-
Preservation advocates are concerned about the pace of new construction and what that could mean for Reno's historic structures. Reno Public Radio's Julia…