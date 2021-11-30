-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Washoe County’s homeless shelter is facing staffing shortages and safety issues.The Nevada Cares Campus opened almost six months ago and nearly 600 people…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Decreasing, But Hospitalizations And Deaths Still High In…
KUNR Today: People Of Color Most Likely Impacted By Wildfire, Tahoe Rim Trail Damaged By Caldor FireHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Report: People Of Color More Impacted By WildfiresBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
KUNR Today: Gov. Sisolak Signs Executive Order To Protect Sagebrush, COVID-19 Remains High In NevadaHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.Fight Continues Against California WildfiresBy Noah GlickThe famous clarity…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2021.Local Fire Updates, Including Beckwourth Complex And Dexter FiresBy KUNR…
The Our Place shelter in Sparks began moving in families experiencing homelessness about a year ago. There is space for roughly 140 women and 40 families,…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021.Nevada Minimum Wage Raises To $8.75 On July 1 Under 2019 LawBy The Associated…
The City of Reno has ramped up the clearing of homeless encampments over the last month. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checks in with reporter…
The number of community members experiencing homelessness in Washoe County has grown significantly over the last year, according to an annual report.The…