The trial itself will begin on Feb. 9, giving the Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team two weeks to file briefs and finalize their legal preparations.
It's been a tumultuous week in the nation's capital as lawmakers contend with the insurrection and subsequent impeachment of President Donald Trump. KUNR…
President Trump made history, the siege on the Capitol exposed splits in the GOP that are likely to remain, Biden's agenda will now compete with a Senate trial and the Capitol is a fortress.
The resolution charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not reconvene the Senate early for a trial to remove Trump from office.
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.
As the calendar creeps closer and closer to Nevada's caucus, we've heard from a lot of Democrats about the current state of the nation's capital. So we…
The Senate found President Trump not guilty of the impeachment charges against him. "We went through hell, unfairly," he said in a statement at the White House.
The Senate found President Trump not guilty on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted to convict Trump on only the first article of impeachment.
The Trump impeachment trial is adjourned, but lawmakers have time to make their own cases for and against removing the president. A final vote is expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Democrats had hoped to introduce witnesses but failed to get enough Republican support. The trial now moves to a final phase, which includes a vote on whether to acquit or convict the president.