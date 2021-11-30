-
A student-led group has been advocating for more inclusive classroom environments in Washoe County. KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart talked to…
The Biden administration has made a handful of changes to the White House website, from adding gender-inclusive pronouns to its contact form to restarting Spanish-language communications.
This semester, the University of Nevada, Reno has seen a rise in the number of hateful acts on campus. Our bilingual student reporter, Andrew Mendez, sat…
A report published last week graded 506 cities around the U.S. on how inclusive their towns are to the LGBTQ community, and cities in the Mountain West...
The University of Nevada, Reno has seen a recent rash of hate messages on campus. And now, some in the community are working to hold the administration…
As the University of Nevada, Reno kicked off its third week of classes, students were greeted by more than just homework. There were also fliers from a…