Trial delays caused by the pandemic meant that Christopher Gauntlett spent 525 days in jail in Nevada before he was found not guilty. His case likely isn’t unique.
Nevada's juvenile justice system has reduced its reliance on incarceration, but it's still lacking in performance data and mental health services. Our…
The number of inmates who died in Nevada state prisons rose slightly this year. As of Thursday, 48 inmates died while in state prison, seven of those in…
Tribal courts for Native American reservations face unique challenges with limited federal funding and high rates of chronic social issues like domestic…