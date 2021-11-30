KUNR 2020 Voter Guide

-
The 2020 elections are a critical opportunity for voters across Northern Nevada to cast their ballots in support of the leadership they want to see at the…
The contest for Assembly District 26 is between incumbent Republican Lisa Krasner and Democratic challenger Vance Alm. Krasner, an adjunct professor at…
The race for Assembly District 27 features long-time Democratic incumbent Teresa Benitez-Thompson and her Republican challenger, newcomer Barb Hawn.…
Assembly District 32 features a rematch from the 2018 election. Republican incumbent Alexis Hansen looks to defend her seat against Democrat Paula…
The contest for Assembly District 39 is between incumbent Republican Jim Wheeler, Democratic challenger Deborah Chang and Libertarian Dave Jones. Wheeler…
The race for Assembly District 40 features a face-off against former Assemblyman Philip “P.K.” O’Neill and Sena Loyd, the former director of the Carson…
This year, voters in Washoe County will determine who will win one of the four seats up for grabs on the Nevada Board of Regents. For the District 10…
The District A race for a seat on the Washoe County School Board of Trustees may be among the most contentious on the ballot as former Trustee Scott…
Incumbent Trustee Angie Taylor is looking to keep her seat from political newcomer Matthew Montognese. Taylor was appointed to the board in 2014 and was…
The race for Reno’s At-large City Council seat pits an incumbent city councilman looking for his first full-term in office against a perennial candidate…