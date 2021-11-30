-
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has decided not to move forward with changing the bell schedule for K-12 students. KUNR’s Lucia…
KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.…
Over the weekend, the annual Northern Nevada Pride parade and festival was held in downtown Reno. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many events,…
Coming out as gay wasn’t easy for local high schooler Nick Stewart. He was worried about how his family would react and if they would accept him. In this…
A student-led group has been advocating for more inclusive classroom environments in Washoe County. KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart talked to…
The pandemic exacerbated violence and discrimination against people of Asian descent. The group Stop AAPI Hate reported there were more than 6,600 hate…
School-sanctioned proms were canceled across the Washoe County School District this year due to the pandemic and many students were disappointed. As the…
The past year has seemed monotonous for some with lots of time spent at home due to the pandemic, and that’s been the case for KUNR Youth Media reporter…
Reno resident Mindy Stewart had to move to many different states throughout her childhood. In this intimate conversation, she talks with her son, KUNR…
A huge development project in the Cold Springs area, north of Reno, just got one step closer to acquiring funding for infrastructure. KUNR’s Lucia…