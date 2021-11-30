-
The Little Valley Fire destroyed 23 homes in October, leaving affected residents to consider whether to rebuild or relocate.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
-
October’s Little Valley Fire destroyed 23 homes and burned more than 2,200 twenty-two-hundred acres across Washoe Valley.As Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
-
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is on the scene battling the Little Valley Fire. Reno Public Radio's Anh Gray checks in with Erin Holland who…
-
The Little Valley Fire, which started around 2 a.m., is burning quickly through Washoe Valley. Officials have closed I-580 and US-395 through Washoe…