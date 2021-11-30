MidTown District

-
South Virginia Street in Reno is undergoing one of the most significant projects in its history, an $80 million re-vamp that will impact parking, traffic…
-
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) and Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) are working to lower the impact businesses are seeing…
-
From time to time, KUNR likes to highlight some of the work being done by our community partners. That includes Niche Podcast, which profiles people in…
-
Murals are popping up all over Midtown Reno and trickling into the downtown corridor as well. The city counts close to 60, making it easy to spot one. Our…
-
In recent years, the Regional Transportation Commission, or RTC, has held numerous public meetings about redesigning portions of Virginia Street in Reno's…
-
A housing community called the Tiny Ten is coming to downtown Reno.Local urban developers Kelly Rae and Pamela Haberman of HabeRae Properties knew they…
-
An underground marketplace called The Basement has opened inside the historic 1933 post office in downtown Reno. Our reporter Rocio Hernandez took a tour…
-
When KJ Flippen took over as the owner of the Zephyr Bar in 2011, it was in his words, "a dive." Today, it's a thriving lounge located in the heart of…