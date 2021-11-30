© 2021 KUNR
    Elko High Alum Reflects On The Mascot Of Her Former School: The Indians
    Isaac Hoops
    In June, Nevada passed a law that prohibits schools from using a mascot that features racially discriminatory identifiers — unless the school has permission from the specific group. Part of the legislation has brought attention to Elko High School’s mascot: the Indians. It remains unclear if the school will need to change it.Lindsey Oppenhein is a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and an alumna of Elko High School, and she started a petition to change the school’s mascot. She reflects on her time at the high school and shares why she thinks the mascot should change.
    KUNR Today: California Lifting COVID Restrictions Tuesday, Nevada Bans Native Mascots
    Paul Boger
    Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021.California Governor Signs Orders To Roll Back Virus RulesBy The Associated…