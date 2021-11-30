-
Over the past year, the solar industry lost nearly 15,000 jobs in California and Nevada. That's according to the latest annual report produced by the…
-
The Peppermill Resort in south Reno is the latest casino trying to cut the chord with NV Energy.The hotel-casino filed its exit application with the…
-
In the battle for hearts and minds over Nevada’s now defunct net-metering program, two new reports conclude the program actually benefits all utility…
-
The Nevada Public Utilities Commission will grandfather rooftop solar customers from higher rates after public outcry. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey…
-
Last week state regulators ruled against suspending rate hikes for rooftop solar customers, which industry advocates say have sparked massive layoffs. But…
-
Nevada's Public Utility Commission has denied a petition that would halt recently approved rate changes for rooftop solar users. This is despite swift and…
-
[This story will be updated following the PUC meeting in Carson City this morning.]The Public Utilities Commission is reconsidering a controversial change…