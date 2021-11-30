Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting

-
A student at the University of Nevada, Reno is the only blood-borne Zika case in Nevada. Our reporter Yama Rongomas has more.Kaitlin Comfort, a Secondary…
-
Disease forecasters rely on statistics to understand health trends or detect disease outbreaks in a community. As Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports…
-
The increase in antibiotic-resistant infections is an escalating medical problem. The misuse of antibiotics has enabled some bacteria to adapt, rendering…
-
Currently, 644 cases of Measles have been diagnosed in 27 states. This outbreak has brought attention to the controversial anti-vaccination movement. Dr.…
-
We've been hearing a lot about the measles outbreak in California, but there's an even bigger threat to public health in Nevada that's not being talked…