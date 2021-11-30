Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

-
The West is facing a growing shortage of home care workers as the senior population booms and more people stay away from nursing homes as the pandemic drags on.
Lawmakers in Nevada ended their special session to address the state's massive budget shortfall over the weekend, passing just five bills in 12 days. To…
Arbors Memory Care is an assisted living center in Sparks for seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia. In the span of about a month, 14 residents at the…
How should emergency responders in Nevada allocate medical resources in the event of a major disaster? Reno Public Radio's Anh Gray explains why the…