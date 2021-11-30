nevada republican party

-
KUNR Today: Vegas Mayor And State Party Vying To Host 2024 GOP Convention, Nev. Bond Rating ImprovesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Mayor, State Party Chief Pitch Vegas For 2024 GOP ConventionBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: South African COVID Variant Reported In Nevada, NHL Will Drop Puck In Tahoe This WeekendHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.Nevada Reports 1st Case Of Virus Variant From South AfricaBy The Associated…
Republican leaders in Nevada say they are all in on re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Party officials threw their full support behind…
With two weeks until the 2018 midterm election, KUNR has not yet been able to schedule interviews with some of the most prominent members of the GOP…
Early voting in Nevada is underway, and political candidates are doing whatever they can to appeal to voters in the waning days of the election. And this…
Nevada Republicans are gearing up for their state convention this weekend — the last step in the state's three-tier presidential nominating…
The Nevada GOP's top dog is defending the state’s early caucus after a report that the Republican National Committee may send Nevada to the back of the…
Donald Trump won Nevada last night, as expected, landing nearly 46 percent of the vote. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz trailed behind him, with 24 and 21…