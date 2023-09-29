Two major parties outline voter outreach ahead of the presidential primary in Nevada

The Democratic party said they’ll use social media like TikTok videos to engage voters. They also want to be intentional about having delegates who accurately represent Nevadans, including Latino, Black, and LGBTQ representatives. Voting in the state-run Presidential Preference Primary will resemble the general election.

Nevada’s Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid focused on the party-run caucus. Voter ID will be required. And same-day registration will not be allowed.

“Part of our process is to educate voters as well as candidates on the fact that the presidential preference primary is non-binding and that the only place that delegates can be awarded is at the caucus,” DeGraffenreid said. “Hopefully, that will encourage people to participate in the caucus and not the primary.”

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said his office is responsible for ensuring there’s a presidential preference primary for both parties.

“The Republican Party has chosen to use the caucus as a way to determine its delegates,” Aguilar said. “If a voter chooses to participate in the primary, they also understand that it is advisory.”

In February, Nevada will be the third state in the country to name the presidential candidate nominations for the two parties.