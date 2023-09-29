© 2023 KUNR
Two major parties outline voter outreach ahead of the presidential primary in Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT
DeGraffenreid sits at a table speaking to people out of the frame. There are a handful of people seated behind him. There’s a TV with his presentation and the word “Caucus” is legible.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada’s Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid presented how the party-run caucus will operate to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy in Carson City, Nev., on Sept. 28, 2023.

The two major political parties spoke about voter outreach ahead of the presidential primary in Nevada during a public meeting in Carson City and Las Vegas.

The Democratic party said they’ll use social media like TikTok videos to engage voters. They also want to be intentional about having delegates who accurately represent Nevadans, including Latino, Black, and LGBTQ representatives. Voting in the state-run Presidential Preference Primary will resemble the general election.

Nevada’s Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid focused on the party-run caucus. Voter ID will be required. And same-day registration will not be allowed.

“Part of our process is to educate voters as well as candidates on the fact that the presidential preference primary is non-binding and that the only place that delegates can be awarded is at the caucus,” DeGraffenreid said. “Hopefully, that will encourage people to participate in the caucus and not the primary.”

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said his office is responsible for ensuring there’s a presidential preference primary for both parties.

“The Republican Party has chosen to use the caucus as a way to determine its delegates,” Aguilar said. “If a voter chooses to participate in the primary, they also understand that it is advisory.”

In February, Nevada will be the third state in the country to name the presidential candidate nominations for the two parties.

Local Stories Nevada Democratic PartyNevada Republican Partyelection 2024nevada caucus
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
