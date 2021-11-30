-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.COVID-19 Is Spreading Rapidly In Washoe CountyBy Lucia StarbuckCOVID-19…
-
-
More than a dozen football players from universities around the Mountain West are headed to the NFL. They were drafted over the weekend as a record...
-
The Nevada State Assembly is currently in session, considering a plan for a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas that would use $750 million worth of public…
-
The Nevada legislature will convene Thursday to continue evaluating a large public funding package for a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. Joe Schoenmann with…
-
A bill to raise hotel taxes to fund an NFL stadium and a convention center expansion has crossed its first hurdle in the Nevada Legislature.The Nevada…
-
Lawmakers are in Carson City right now as part of a special session. It's to determine whether or not hotel taxes along the Las Vegas Strip should be…
-
The NHL is making a big bet on Las Vegas.The league will expand to Las Vegas for the 2017-18 season after awarding its 31st franchise to billionaire…