When Manuel Mederos crossed the Mexican border into the US, he watched his sister being picked up by border patrol and spent the next day wondering if he…
As a case manager at the Northern Nevada International Center, Rawdhah Al Salihi uses the experiences of her own journey from Iraq to help newly-arrived…
Home means Northern Nevada for several refugee families. They’ve recently moved to the region as part of the United State’s 2017 commitment to resettle…
The KUNR news team recently reported on the physical and mental trauma one Syrian family endured while escaping their war-torn country. In part two of…
Reno is one of 47 sites nationwide now designated for refugee resettlement, so the Reno Gazette-Journal hosted a town hall to delve into that process. Our…
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are coming to Reno this week as part of a federal government resettlement program. Our contributor Bob…
Four refugee families will be resettling in the Reno-Sparks area this month under a new program between the U.S. State Department and a local…
The U.S. State Department has greenlighted a Northern Nevada nonprofit to help resettle refugees escaping hotbeds of conflict around the globe beginning…
A local nonprofit's expects to hear back by Christmas on its application to become an official agency for resettling refugees — despite the reservations…