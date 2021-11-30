-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, July 12, 2021.Latest On Local WildfiresBy KUNR StaffThe Beckwourth Complex Fire has swelled…
The landscape appears arid. Yet, water flows at the heart of the controversy about a federal plan to build a national nuclear waste repository at Yucca…
Waste from the nation's worst nuclear accident could remain in our region for another 20 years.In 1979, a nuclear reactor had a partial meltdown at the…
Lawmakers in our region are meeting Thursday to discuss the potential economic windfalls from nuclear waste storage. It's the first meeting of Wyoming's…
Environmental activists are calling for a united voice in protesting the Department of Energy's recent shipment of nuclear waste through our…
It's been more than thirty years since Yucca Mountain in Nevada was picked as the nation's nuclear waste site, and the state has been fighting the project…
The Department of Energy has awarded a nearly $5 million grant to the University of Nevada, Reno to study the seismic safety of nuclear facilities. Reno…
Democratic Senator Harry Reid says the designation of a sprawling national monument in rural Nevada last week was not part of an effort to fend off a…