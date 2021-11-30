-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.UNR Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Since Fall Semester StartedBy Noah…
Fentanyl test strips and better data may be a few of the many solutions to the opioid epidemic and the Mountain West's spike in overdose deaths.
The Nevada County Health Rankings Report was recently released. Washoe County came in sixth place in the state for overall health, a jump from the…
President Donald Trump has outlined the federal plan to combat the opioid epidemic. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray spoke to a local health expert.The focus…
In Nevada, nearly one out of five high school students have reported getting high on a prescription drug not prescribed to them. To curb this abuse, Reno…
In this installment of the University of Nevada School of Medicine health watch, we're talking about trends in opioid use, public health interaction and…
A new Nevada law is aimed at expanding care and increasing prevention of drug overdoses from prescription opioids. Reno Public Radio's Esther Ciammachili…