-
There are four seats open on the Reno City Council this election. This Is Reno recently held a forum where the candidates expressed how they would address…
-
The race for Reno’s Ward 3 pits two-term incumbent Oscar Delgado against political activist and first-time challenger Rudy Leon. Delgado, who also serves…
-
Drivers traveling through Northern Nevada have long complained about Reno’s Spaghetti Bowl, the point where Interstate 80 meets with US Highway 395. The…
-
The nation is embroiled in the debate over the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the GOP health bill could put 24…
-
Reno has set aside one million dollars to tackle blight across the city. Reno Public Radio's Rocio Hernandez has more.The Blight Reduction Initiative is a…