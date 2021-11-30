-
The Washoe County School Board approved a 76 million dollar plan for new and renovated school facilities.Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick sat down with Pete…
A month and a half after Washoe County voters approved a sales tax increase for school building improvements, the Washoe County School Board voted to…
Parents voiced frustration at a town hall meeting this week at Wooster High School held by the Washoe County School District to address overcrowding and…
Washoe County got an early start to the school year on Monday, with all but five public schools back in session. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports…
More than 64,000 students are headed back to school Monday across the Washoe County School District. Little will change for most students, but there are…
The Washoe County committee charged with crafting a ballot question to raise $781 million for school infrastructure will make its final recommendation…
Washoe County voters can expect to see a school funding question on the ballot this year to help build new schools and repair crumbling ones. Reno Public…
Business and construction are booming in Reno, and that means even more students for the already-overcrowded Washoe County School District. In the latest…
Washoe County voters haven't approved new school funding since 2002, and that bond expired three years ago. Without enough money to build new schools or…
Four severely overcrowded Washoe County elementary schools have been spared from going to a year-round calendar next school year. Reno Public Radio's…