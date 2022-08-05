© 2022 KUNR
Washoe County School Districts cuts ribbon for new high school campus

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published August 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
A crowd stands outside Procter R. Hug High School in Sparks, Nevada, before a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Jose Davila IV
/
KUNR Public Radio
A crowd gathers in front of Procter R. Hug High School to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed campus in Sparks, Nev., on August 2, 2022.

The Washoe County School District hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Procter R. Hug High School in Sparks, Nev., Tuesday. It’s the first time in almost two decades that the district has opened a new high school campus.

Students, parents and alums packed the new cafeteria at Hug to listen to local politicians and educators give thanks to those who've helped the new Hug become a reality. In fact, it took school board president and Hug alum, Angie Taylor, over seven minutes to thank everybody involved with the project in her opening remarks.

The new building will be able to host 2,200 students, some of whom have been rezoned from North Valleys High School and Spanish Springs High School to reduce overcrowding. Hug rising senior Acacia Stephens was rezoned from Spanish Springs.

“I think it’s important that everyone’s excited," Stephens said. "The old Hug had a really bad reputation, and I feel like this new building is a fresh start. I think it will be good for everyone."

Stephens is eager to take a culinary class in the new building and practice cheerleading in the two gyms on campus.

Marilyn Bennett is the librarian at Hug. She worked in the old building for 15 years.

“We’ve never had enough room to have a makerspace, so it’s a new thing we are trying," Bennett said. "I'm excited about that to get students more hands-on education."

In addition to Bennett’s library and makerspace, the school has rooms for group work, specialized labs, a theater and a family resource center.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
