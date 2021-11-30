Pew Research Center

-
Two-thirds of Americans think the federal government should be doing more to reduce the impacts of climate change, according to a new Pew Research...
-
In today’s partisan political climate, one thing most Westerners seem to agree on is the need to protect wildlife corridors.Wildlife corridors are…
-
As outreach efforts ramp up ahead of the next U.S. census, many people are confused about what the census means or how they can participate, according...
-
The number of unauthorized immigrants in Nevada has dropped by roughly 20,000 people between 2009 and 2012. That's according to a new study just released…