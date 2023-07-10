© 2023 KUNR
Energy and Environment
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Survey: Many Americans support shifting to renewables but still want to drive gas-powered cars

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT
Wind turbines with white spinning blades are generating renewable energy. The turbines are standing in a field with blue mountains visible in the background.
Dominic Gentilcore
/
Adobe Stock
Wind turbines generating renewable energy in Spring Valley in White Pine County, Nev.

A new survey shows most Americans support shifting to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. But many people oppose completely ending the use of fossil fuels.

Pew Research Center surveyed 10,329 U.S. adults between May 30 and June 4, 2023. The nonpartisan think tank found that roughly three-fourths (74%) of Americans support the U.S. making efforts to reduce the effects of global climate change, and two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed want more energy to come from renewables.

Yet, less than a third of Americans (31%) support the idea of the country ditching fossil fuels altogether. Driving the lack of support: vehicles.

“Almost half said they would be upset – including a large majority of Republicans said they would be upset – about the idea of phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035,” said Brian Kennedy, a senior researcher at Pew and co-author of the report.

That year, 2035, is seen by many as a goal to end the sale of gas-powered cars. But Kennedy said most people have little confidence the country will build enough charging stations for such a large number of electric vehicles (EVs). He noted that just 17% of Americans are “extremely or very confident” the U.S. will build a network of charging stations to support a large expansion of EVs.

In 2021, the transportation sector generated the largest share of carbon emissions in the U.S. at 28%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
