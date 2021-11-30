-
Elko's 35th annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering wrapped up this weekend. Nearly 50 poets, musicians and musical groups, including diverse and dynamic new…
The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is underway in Elko, Nevada this week. One young poet taking the stage is Olivia Romo, a bilingual activist who uses…
Teenagers hoping to clinch the title of state champion for the Poetry Out Loud program gathered last weekend at a competition in Reno. Our reporter Holly…
The American West is characterized by intense periods of drought and unpredictable weather patterns. For some regional artists, the weather itself serves…
Ming Li Wu is a senior at the Davidson Academy and she'll be giving a talk at Saturday's Tedx event in Reno. It's a live, local version of the…
Former University of Nevada, Reno President Joe Crowley is releasing a collection of poetry this week. The book, entitled Hats Off to the Cap, is…
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts program that helps students build confidence through memorizing and performing verse in front of an audience. Last…
Danna O'Connor chats with Gailmarie Pahmeier, Reno's first Poet Laureate. There's an open house for Gailmarie at Sundance Books and Music, tomorrow,…