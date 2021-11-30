-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. In this commentary, KUNR Youth Media reporter May Wells shares her…
Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Governor Sisolak Signs Criminal Justice BillsBy Paul BogerNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak…
Here are your morning news headlines for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.Grim Western Fire Season Starts Much Drier Than Record 2020By The Associated…
“I remember my uncle calling me and he said, ‘I need you to sit down,’” Maestas recalled through tears. “And I knew right when he said that, something was wrong with Elisha.”
How far has America come in enacting meaningful police reform since George Floyd’s murder nearly one year ago? That question faces renewed scrutiny with the rare verdict against ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. Nearly 1,000 miles from Minnesota, criminal justice experts say Colorado has set a bold example for the entire nation when it comes to impactful police reform.
With less than six weeks until the end of the 2021 legislative session, the general public can, once again, enter the Legislative Building in Carson City,…
Week six of the 2021 Nevada Legislature has come and gone, leaving lawmakers with the first major deadline of the session. KUNR’s political editor Paul…
The "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march comes as frustration over police brutality and use of force have sparked national protests following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.
Lawmakers in Nevada are rolling back protections granted to law enforcement officers under investigation. The protections were just put into place last…
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…