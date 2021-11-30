priced out podcast

-
Episode 10 - What We LearnedIn the final episode of Priced Out Joey talks to some of the people that helped make it a reality. As the title would suggest,…
Episode 9 - Taxes And TahoeJoey talks with one Reno resident who is thinking about moving out of the area because of the steep rent increases. Paul brings…
Episode 8 - Motels and DormsIn this episode, Joey has a guest co-host reporter Jacob Solis. You'll hear from Paul Boger as he talks about daily motels and…
BONUS - Pets and HousingWe've got a special bonus episode of the podcast this week. Joey is joined by a special cohost, Jacob Solis. First, we will hear a…
Episode 7 - Proposing SolutionsThis week Joey is joined by editor Michelle Billman while Bree is out reporting. Joey and Michelle talk about the…
Episode 6 - How Housing Is Tied To Food InsecurityWith housing insecurity comes food insecurity. This week we hear a story from community health reporter…
Episode 5 - Health, Housing And Mental IllnessIn this episode of Priced Out, Joey and Bree hear from reporter Anh Gray about how the housing situation is…
Episode 4 - Big Projects, Tiny HomesReporter Noah Glick goes to Battle Moutain and Western Nevada College to check out a few tiny homes. He chats with…
Episode 3 - Growing Student Body, Growing Housing ChallengesIn this episode, Joey and Bree chat with reporter Jacob Solis and business reporter Noah…
Episode 2 - Senior Living In The Housing CrunchIn this week's episode of Priced Out, we take a look at how the housing crunch affects seniors with our…