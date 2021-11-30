-
Visitors have flocked to Western communities during the pandemic to soak in the region’s public lands. But how many visitors? While the National Park Service closely monitors visitation, national forests and the Bureau of Land Management lack an efficient and cost-effective way to measure foot traffic.
Everyone knows that living in the Rockies can get expensive. Headwaters Economics wanted to know why. The non-profit published new research this week...
Recreation-based counties are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 than other rural counties, according to an analysis from the Daily Yonder, a non-profit...
A new survey by the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association shows that more people are recreating outdoors, but fewer are doing so...
When I was a little girl, my grandfather, whom we call Papa, would sit us on his lap and tell us bear stories. He grew up in Montana, and being around…
The City of Reno is proceeding with a proposal to start developing dozens of acres of property in south Reno for a sports and recreation complex. Our…
Governor Brian Sandoval has announced his proposal to create two new state parks, including the Walker River State Recreation Area. Reno Public Radio's…
Nevada’s federally-managed public lands bring in nearly $172 million a year from so-called “quiet recreation.” That’s according to a new study released by…
An envisioned bike path connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park is officially in the works, now that the Tahoe Fund organization has met its…