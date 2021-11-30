-
Squaw Valley Resort’s expansion plan has passed another hurdle on its way to approval. With a thumbs up from the Placer County Planning Commission, the…
-
Reno City Council has approved a contract to demolish two downtown motels, the Golden West Motor Lodge and the Heart o’ Town.During a special council…
-
The owners of two blighted downtown motels have rejected an offer from a local developer to save the properties from demolition. Reno Public Radio's Julia…
-
Reno’s housing crunch doesn’t just affect the suburbs, but its urban core as well, with limited units available in a hot market. A new project proposed…
-
The developer behind a proposed 17-acre urban redevelopment project in downtown Reno is holding a series of information sessions for curious residents.…
-
Reno City Council got its first look at a proposed billion-dollar redevelopment project that would span several city blocks in downtown. The ambitious…
-
The City of Reno’s Historic Resources Commission is meeting April 7 to discuss historic homes located in the University of Nevada, Reno’s so-called…
-
We all know Reno has been coming out of the recession and with redevelopment on the rise, the city is changing. Some are concerned with the potential…
-
Preservation advocates are concerned about the pace of new construction and what that could mean for Reno's historic structures. Reno Public Radio's Julia…
-
Members of the Latino community in Reno gathered earlier this week to tell the city what they do and don't like about their hometown. The effort is part…