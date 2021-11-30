-
The number of emergency-room visits are climbing across the country and is linked to long wait times and higher mortality rates. Renown Health and…
-
Sepsis is caused when the body is overwhelmed by an infection and can be life threatening. Based on a report from the Centers for Disease Control and…
-
Until now, a pneumonia vaccine was only recommended for kids and older adults. As Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports, the FDA has just approved its use…
-
In a report released Tuesday, Reno Police say that the gunman who opened fire in a medical office on the Renown Regional Medical Center campus last year…