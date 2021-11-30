rural broadband

-
The digital divide in the Mountain West stretches across vast swaths of rural, urban and Native lands and disproportionately affects residents in low-income brackets and people of color. But as federal pandemic relief dollars start flowing into state coffers, the cash is opening up opportunities to dramatically expand broadband access in Western communities and beyond.
