Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe vice chair Steven Wadsworth takes on new role as chair

Steven Wadsworth was completing his second two-year term as vice chair when he was moved up to serve as chair due to an election ordinance. He’s had several jobs on the reservation, such as a domestic violence secretary for the police department, senior center director, and IT technician.

The former chair, James Phoenix, resigned in March for medical and family reasons, according to his message posted on the tribe’s Facebook page.

Wadsworth wants to address unemployment and fill open job positions on the reservation. His biggest accomplishment and ongoing task is connecting Nixon and Sutcliff homes to broadband internet with grant funding.

“What other towns in Nevada are going to say that? We are a rural town 50 miles from Reno, and we have high-speed internet,” Wadsworth said.

He’s also looking forward to upcoming projects funded by the federal government, including a bypass to divert tens of thousands of Burning Man drivers away from Wadsworth on their trip between Reno and the Black Rock Desert, and a new bike path.

“That’s bringing out a whole slew of new opportunities for us because that bike path will go from the southern tip of the lake 12 miles up to the town of Sutcliffe,” Wadsworth siad. “It’ll be a 10-foot-wide paved path for people to walk on, to recreate. There’ll be little kiosks explaining the history of the reservation and the lake.”

Wadsworth is no stranger to tribal leadership, and he’s actually lost more elections than he’s won. He was a member of the Tribal council in the 2010s, his dad served on the Tribal council, and his aunt is currently a council member.

“It’s always just kind of been familial. I understand the commitment it takes to help your people.” Wadsworth said. “The first time I was elected was when I was the senior center director and listening to those old ladies down there, they were just such a hoot to be around, but it’s getting that knowledge from them.”

Wadsworth will finish the chair’s term over the next nine months but isn’t sure yet if he’ll run for the position afterward.