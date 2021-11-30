-
The Bureau of Land Management fell short in analyzing how oil and gas drilling in parts of Montana and Wyoming would impact the greater sage grouse, a species that's suffered an 80% population decline across its range since 1965.
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021.California Governor Signs Orders To Roll Back Virus RulesBy The Associated…
-
KUNR Today: Nevada Prepares For Federal Pandemic Funds, Mining Ban Considered To Protect Sage GrouseHere are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.Democrat Joins Nevada Secretary Of State RaceBy Paul BogerAn ex-staffer for former…
-
A federal judge in Idaho has ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to limit public input when leasing the West’s public lands to oil and gas…
-
A new mobile app launching this spring will allow ranchers and farmers to submit data on vast tracts of Nevada rangeland that currently go unmonitored.…
-
Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and the U.S. Interior Secretary have resolved some significant issues that have lingered since the sage grouse was spared from…
-
The U.S. Interior Department says the greater sage grouse does not need federal protections across its 11-state Western range, which includes Nevada. Many…
-
The bi-state sage grouse, found only in Nevada and California, will not be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Reno Public Radio's…