Often when we think about diversity and inclusion, we look at it through a lens crafted by years of training seminars and decades of awareness campaigns.…
Time and again, research has shown that increased diversity is beneficial to society and the world. In nature, biodiversity is essential for the survival…
In the U.S., nearly a quarter of the freshwater we use comes from underground aquifers. That's nearly 80 billion gallons of groundwater every day. As…
For nearly a century, they’ve been at the forefront of science fiction. They’ve been both heroes and villains. Sometimes they’re highly sophisticated and…
There’s an old adage that 'seeing is believing' or 'I’ll believe it when I see it,' but can our eyes really be trusted?In this Science Distilled episode,…
Since antiquity, humans have been looking up and wondering, ‘Is there life out there?’ or ‘Are we alone?’. The latest Kepler mission data suggests that…
Climate change is becoming a reality. According to NASA, over the next century, our planet is likely going to see some pretty significant changes. We’re…
The ecosystems of the American West are under threat from climate change. Analysis by the Bureau of Land Management says areas like the Great Basin are…