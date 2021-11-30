-
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, united Republicans nationwide. In the last election, many GOP candidates promised to dismantle it. But…
-
The most recent effort by GOP leaders to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act failed to pass this week. For that vote, Republican Senator Dean Heller…
-
Nevada's Republican Senator, Dean Heller, is defending his vote to begin debate on the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In a statement sent…
-
Getting broadband access to rural parts of the Silver State can take up to several years. One big roadblock is government delays. Earlier this week,…
-
Congress is considering a bill to help the children of homeless veterans. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports Senator Dean Heller of Nevada is pushing to…
-
Nevada veterans currently wait an average of 248 days for a disability claim to be completed, making access to VA health care in this state one of the…