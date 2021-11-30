September 11

-
This fall, the nation honored the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On the anniversary, two Reno residents who had never met before joined each other…
-
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation paused to remember. Ceremonies took place at memorials in New York City; in Shanksville, Pa.; and at the Pentagon.
-
At least 67 undocumented immigrants, mainly from Mexico and South America, who worked at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, are still considered missing.
-
In 2001, as the nation mourned those killed on 9/11, the government tried to find its footing to prevent more terrorist attacks. In the 20 years since, the nature of those threats has evolved.
-
Students today have no memory of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, so this year's anniversary poses unique challenges for educators and caregivers trying to explain what happened and why.
-
In the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NPR set up a phone booth in New York City and invited people to leave voicemails for someone they lost that day. Here's what they had to say.
-
Many children of 9/11 victims were too young to remember their parents who died. They've grown up living with the tension between having a personal connection to the day but few, if any memories.