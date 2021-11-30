-
Much of the Mountain West saw record breaking snowfall last year which was great news for the mountain resort industry. This year's snowfall may be less...
Climate change has been the focus of international attention all month as world leaders convened for the UN global climate summit in Paris. To get a read…
With the season’s first snow, the local Sierra Avalanche Center is gearing up its education efforts. Back-country skiing is booming in the Reno-Tahoe…
We all know snowfall in the Sierras has been light in recent years, but new research reveals that 2015 marked a 500-year-low for snowpack in the…