-
New Report Spotlights The Rural West’s Connectivity Gap A report published this week by the National Association of Counties found that more than 75% of...
-
Tech startups have been migrating into cities all around the Mountain West, from Denver to Salt Lake to Boise.
-
Skyscrapers Not Needed: Research Shows High Potential For Innovation In Rural Mountain West CountiesNew research shows that you don’t need a big population to foster innovation.
-
Recently, Tesla announced the company will be cutting 7 percent of staff as it attempts to build more affordable vehicles. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel…
-
Earlier this month, KUNR published a business profile by our contributor the Northern Nevada Business View about a third-party restaurant delivery service…
-
Some tech companies are opting to open offices in Tahoe rather than Reno these days. Our reporter Amy Westervelt talked to a few to find out why.Tahoe is…
-
We’re headed into graduation season soon, and Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt has the story of one local college student who has already scored a CEO…
-
A group of local university students wrapped up their first Startup Weekend last night [Sunday], spending three days brainstorming and developing a…
-
Would-be local tech entrepreneurs got a new place to take their startup ideas last week. What was once one of several ski shops along Tahoe Boulevard in…
-
As the Las Vegas-based company Switch expands into northern Nevada, it plans on bringing unprecedented Internet connectivity to the state. Reno Public…