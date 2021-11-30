-
The Nature Conservancy just appointed Obama’s former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell as its new interim CEO. The leadership change comes in the wake of...
-
The Western Pond Turtle has been a part of the Carson Valley since at least the 1860s. Yet, scientists know very little about the population in Nevada—and…
-
A new project in northern Nevada has finished up just in time to help keep the city of Fallon safe from potential spring runoff flooding.But officials say…
-
This year, Northern Nevada was blasted with several major winter storms that caused widespread flooding and extensive property damage. But the weather…
-
More than 10,000 acres of Sierra Nevada forest will become a living laboratory for scientists to study forest restoration and wildfire-reduction…