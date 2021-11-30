-
Since the Great Recession, Nevada has made significant investments in diversifying its economy into a new frontier: technology.Apple, Tesla and Switch…
A new program is exposing Washoe County high school students to high-tech career training. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has more.As Northern Nevada’s…
The Nevada System of Higher Education turned heads when it said it would consolidate police services between the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee…
To reduce costs, the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College police forces are merging. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
As Tesla ramps up construction at the Gigafactory in Northern Nevada, Truckee Meadows Community College—or TMCC—already has waiting lists for its various…
A former military contractor who spent the past three years flying drones in Iraq and Afghanistan is building a brand new curriculum at Truckee Meadows…
Nevada's four community colleges are getting federal grants for almost $10 million. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports that the funding, which was…
Now that Tesla will be setting up shop in Storey County to make batteries for its electric cars, Truckee Meadows Community College is planning to develop…
Construction plans are being finalized for a new health science center at Truckee Meadows Community College. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports…
A task force of community members in Northern Nevada has been studying the growing need for specialized healthcare workers in the region. Reno Public…