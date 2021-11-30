-
Researchers say forest fires are typically good for rebooting the health of forests, but a new study published in the journal Ecosphere says that…
-
Advisers for Donald Trump are urging the president to maintain the United States' commitment set forth in the Paris climate accord, a departure from one…
-
In 2015, Lake Tahoe was the warmest it’s ever been, and researchers are concerned of the long term effects of this drastic rise in temperature.Geoff…
-
A new app will let Tahoe visitors and residents become “citizen scientists”, sharing their observations of the lake with researchers.Even with dozens of…
-
In the lead up to next week’s Tahoe Summit, researchers are taking stock of how warmer temperatures are impacting the lake’s iconic clear waters. Earlier…