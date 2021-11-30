-
KUNR is providing updates on the Poeville Fire. Click here for more information. For the most current information about the Poeville Fire, visit @TMPFD…
Washoe County is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a man who died during a struggle with deputies at the county jail. The suit comes just…
One of the big concerns brought up at Thursday's Symposium on Race and Policing, held at UNR, was how to better diversify law enforcement in Northern…
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding recreational shooters to obey local rules after two hunting seasons recently opened. Reno Public Radio's…
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is expanding their Reserve Deputy Program. The program allows volunteers the chance to protect and serve their…
An organization representing more than thirty law enforcement agencies across the state is voicing its concern for a proposal by Washoe County Sheriff…
Both candidates for Washoe County Sheriff agree that the community presence of local law enforcement must grow, but Reno Public Radio’s Michelle Bliss…
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will no longer hold people in jail based solely on requests from federal immigration authorities. Reno Pubic Radio's…
The crime rate in Incline Village has been falling for the past several years, but Chuck Allen, a candidate for sheriff in the November election, says…